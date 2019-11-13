News

Park shooter enters guilty plea

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 03:00 PM MST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 03:04 PM MST

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The man charged with firing a gun into a group of cars and people at Idaho Falls Tautphaus Park on the night of July 30 changed his plea in Seventh District Court Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Marston entered a guilty plea to firing at an occupied vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault.  

Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said an additional count of use of a deadly weapon was dropped. The state will seek a fixed five-year prison sentence with an additional indeterminate penalty.

Firing at an occupied vehicle carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Each aggravated assault charge carries a maximum 5-year term.

Judge Joel Tingey set sentencing for January 9.  

