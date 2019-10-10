Parking enforcement changes could come to downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Parking changes could be coming to downtown Idaho Falls as early as Friday.

Idaho Falls Downtown Development hopes to take over enforcement of on street parking sport. The group has been in charge of overseeing paid lots for over 20 years.

Catherine Smith of the group says the changes will better serve the customers visiting downtown.

Employees who work in the area will be the most impacted by the change. Also, visitors to certain businesses that spend over 2 hours could feel the changes.

Idaho Falls Downtown Development plans to hand out cards as a friendly warning to those that violate the two-hour parking rules. After that, a citation will be issued.

The group created a map with parking areas available HERE.