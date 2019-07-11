Parks beef up traffic safety patrols

NPS / Jacob W. Frank Vehicles driving from Mammoth Hot Springs Photo: NPS / Jacob W. Frank

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park is placing traffic safety checkpoints throughout the park this week.

Rangers will be looking for driver and vehicle safety violations, as well as impaired drivers.

A similar enforcement effort is planned in Grand Teton National Park Saturday and Sunday. Grand Teton maintains more than 150 miles of roads with unique driving conditions. Among those are high traffic volumes, road construction, rapidly-changing weather, and both visitors and wildlife on the road.

Just as on other public roads, the National Parks also require occupants to wear a seat belt. Open containers of alcohol are not allowed in a vehicle.