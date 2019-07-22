Pavement preservation on I-15 begins

MGN Online

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Construction is expected to start Monday, July 22, on a 29-mile stretch of Interstate 15 from milepost 167 north of the Dubois Interchange to the Montana state line.

Crews will add a surface treatment to the northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 to extend the life of the pavement.

Motorists should expect single-lane traffic with lane closures of no more than four miles throughout the project.

Interchange ramps will close temporarily for no more than one day at a time.

Crews will work Monday through Friday, hoping to finish in late September.

Weekend work is not expected.

However, some Saturday work may happen in order to adhere to the overall project timeline.