Phony Warming

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Police say someone is using phony parking tickets that are showing up around town.

Police say they are not official and are not issued by the Town or Police Department.

The town does issue something similar, but the counterfeits aren't those. Real Warning.

Police remind that use of the phony stickers could be trouble, resulting in charges like criminal mischief, forgery, or impersonating a Police Officer.