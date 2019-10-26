Pilot killed in Power County plane crash

One dead after plane crash in Power County

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A single-engine plane pilot was killed when his plane went down in a field off Lamb Weston Road just outside American Falls in rural Power County shortly after noon Friday. A dog on-board the plane was also killed.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but none of the landing gears were engaged, so authorities do not think the pilot was attempting to land.

The Power County Sheriff's Office said the plane was registered in New Hampshire. At this time, authorities do not know where it came from or where it was headed. There were no distress calls from the plane.

A Fed Ex driver spotted the plane in the field at around Noon Friday.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board personnel are expected to be on the scene Saturday.

