Small plane crashes near Henry's Lake

A plane crash in Island Park is being investigated by the FAA.

The Fremont County Sheriff's office got a 911 call at 2:18 pm yesterday that a singe engine plane had crashed near Henry's Lake.

Police, fire and medical first responders were dispatched to the scene.

The pilot that sheriff's officials describe as a younger man was able to walk away from the crash, his name has not been released, but he refused medical transport.

The plane flipped onto its top during the crash but there was no fire.

People who were fishing on the lake at the time say the plane was circling the area very slowly just before the crash.

They were the ones that called 911 and then ran to help the pilot.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.