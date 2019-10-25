Pocatello awaits new logo design

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Now that a new city flag has earned its place in the community, the Pocatello City Council will soon review proposals for a new city logo. The new flag was adopted in 2017.

The city's current logo was adopted 25 years ago.

The City Council has allocated a total of $90,000 for the project and advertised the project to companies with experience in branding and marketing. The deadline for proposals was Oct. 18.

In addition to the logo, the city requested proposals for associated branding. Requirements included some incorporation of elements from the Pocatello flag with variations to be used by the Pocatello Fire Department, Regional Airport, Regional Transit, Police, Zoo Idaho and possibly other city departments.

Once a company is selected Nov. 8, it will meet with department heads to gather input and ideas before November 15, then present three proposed logos to the City Council on Dec. 12, 2019. A final design is expected to be formally adopted by Feb.20, 2020.