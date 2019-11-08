Pocatello commits to clean energy

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA-3.0

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello City Council has adopted a resolution committing the city to clean energy. It supports Idaho Power Company's earlier commitment to all-clean electricity by 2045.

Adopted at its Thursday night meeting, the City Council resolution states Pocatello will "continue to take proactive steps to identify and enact policies that increase usage of clean and renewable energy and maximize energy conservation efforts with the intent of transitioning to a clean energy system."

The city is also planning to create a task force to further the goals of the resolution. It directs city employees to consider relevant decisions asserting the clean-energy commitment.

"As a City, we must always consider how we are impacting our environment," said Mayor Brian Blad. "With this resolution, we are asserting our commitment to clean energy, conserving resources, and increasing energy efficiency."

