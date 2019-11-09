Pocatello joins growing number of cities backing Idaho Power's green initiative

Pocatello joins growing number of cities backing Idaho Powers green initiative

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A growing number of Idaho communities are joining Idaho Power’s efforts in going 100% clean energy by 2045. Now, Pocatello has joined the movement.

Last night, city council members approved a resolution that states the city’s participation toward clean energy.

To further the goals of the resolution, it states that Pocatello “will continue to work towards the creation of a task force… City of Pocatello officials and employees will consider relevant City decisions in light of moving the City of Pocatello to clean energy including key City processes and plans.”

Jim Johnston, Pocatello city council member, believes it's critical to take action now, to preserve a cleaner tomorrow for future generations.

“I have children and grandchildren that I want to have the very best quality of life possible. Other people have the same things, the same desires. So, we’re moving forward, I think, in the ‘right’ direction by working to become green,” Johnston says.