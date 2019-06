POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Pocatello man was hospitalized when his 2001 Honda ATV crashed at 13160 N. Hiline Road in Pocatello.

Idaho State Police said Robert B. Galloway, 60, was driving northbound at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a right turn in the roadway and the vehicle rolled.

Galloway was not wearing a helmet. He was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center where he was under evaluation late Tuesday afternoon.