Pocatello man killed in US 93 rollover

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 08:22 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:22 AM MDT

MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Pocatello man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover on US 93, at mile marker 113, north of Mackay at around 7:55 p.m. Sunday.

Idaho State Police said Andrew S. Burk, 44, of Pocatello, was driving north on US 93 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.  ISP said Burk drove off the roadway, overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled, coming to rest off the left shoulder of the highway.

Burk was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.  He died at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.   
 

