Pocatello movie premiere helps fund nonprofits

Movie premiere helps local nonprofits

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Saturday evening, East Fork Bikes is hosting the Pocatello premiere of Teton Gravity Research's "Winterland" at the H&R Hockey Rink.

While the movie is a draw on its own, the event also features local beer and food as well as a handful of raffle prizes for people to win.

Best of all, the proceeds from the event go towards local nonprofit groups like Pocatello's PTSD Veteran Athletes.

PTSD (Professional Transformation Sports Development) works to find a "positive passion in life" for struggling veterans.

PTSD founder and president Russell Davies said it's an expensive task.

"On average, it costs us roughly about $5,000 per veteran participant and so something like this will raise approximately that money or more."

The money goes towards each veteran's flights, accommodations, food and drinks and all the essential gear and equipment they'll need for the sport of their choosing during their two-week stay.

"We've had extremely amazing success with it and, you know, this community is amazing and things like this is what makes this nonprofit go forward," Davies said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and "Winterland" is set to screen at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Davies asks that anyone who knows a veteran who might benefit from PTSD's services send them his way.