Pocatello project honored for excellence

Award for city water project

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The first phase of Pocatello's phosphorus removal project has been selected as Region 8's Top Project of the Year by the Board of Governors for the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

The award highlights a more-than $10 million project that "improves or has the potential to improve the quality of life of people impacted by the project, contributes to the economic development of the profession, area or region, is environmentally very responsible (sic) incorporating the principle of sustainable development," and "recognizes the contributions of many engineers."

"This award represents the collaboration and dedication of City employees to accomplish difficult projects," said Jeff Mansfield, Public Works Director for the City of Pocatello. "It also demonstrates the City's commitment to protecting the environment and enhancing the lives of those who live in the community."

The award was presented during recent branch meetings of the ASCE Southern Idaho Section.

