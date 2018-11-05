Pocatello scouts collect 32,000 pounds of food

Idaho Food Bank Warehouse Coordinator Kenny Field loads a pallet of food

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello area Boy Scouts report a successful "Scouting for Food" drive October 27.

The Tendoy District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America collected approximately 32,000 pounds of food. Scouts went door-to-door collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items. Scouts then delivered the food to the Idaho Food Bank.

According to the Tendoy Council, the drive involves over 1,200 scouts and more than 450 adult leaders. Together, it involves more than 3,000 man-hours of service.

In the past, Scouting for Food has provided nearly 300,000 meals council-wide.

