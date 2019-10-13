Pocatello stabbing suspect sought

Steven Skylar Drain, a.k.a. Johnny McLeod

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Police are investigating a stabbing incident in the 500 block of South 8th Avenue at around 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times.

Police are looking for Steven Skylar Drain, also known as Johnny McCLeod. Drain was seen leaving the residence and is wanted for questioning.

Drain is 29 years old, 5'7" tall, 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his face on both sides of his mouth.

If you see the man, do not approach him. And if you know of his whereabouts, contact Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100.

