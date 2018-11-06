Pocatello to consider distracted driving ordinance

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello City Council will consider a new ordinance aimed at preventing distracted driving.

Based on an ordinance recently approved in Idaho Falls, the ordinance would make texting or operating a mobile device while driving an infraction. The law would provide exceptions for using devices in a "voice operated hands-free mode" as a navigational aid and for emergency response personnel.

You can view a copy of the ordinance here. Proposed mobile phone ordinance_20181106091219

The ordinance will be considered during a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday, but will not be voted on at that time. Likewise, the council will not take public comment at the meeting.

The city council will accept public comment here or by phone at 208-234-6163.

