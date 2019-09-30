Pocatello utility billing breach investigation continues

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Some Pocatello utility customers, who may have been impacted by the city's utility billing portal, are receiving notices in the mail.

Investigators have told the city that only users who made one-time-credit or debit card payments between July 29 and September 7 may have been subjected to unauthorized access. The information impacted may include the cardholder's name, address, credit or debit card number, expiration date and CVV.

The city launched an immediate investigation when it was notified of the breach. It notified the company that operates the portal as well as the FBI, Pocatello Police, Idaho Attorney General and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

"We have taken steps to ensure customer information has been secured, using best cyber security practices," said Chris Sorensen, Chief Information Officer. "The City will continue to work with law enforcement and cyber security experts as they continue their investigations."

The city's mail notification includes information on how citizens can protect themselves from fraud and identity theft. Anyone with questions may call the city's dedicated assistance hotline at 855-913-0605, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We share our customers' frustration," said Logan McDougall, Public Information Officer. "We encourage all citizens to always remain vigilant and monitor their accounts and credit reports for signs of suspicious activity and report any they see to their financial institutions and law enforcement."

