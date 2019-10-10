Pocatello woman joins charter school advocates

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Former Idaho State Board of Education President Karen McGee, of Pocatello, has joined the executive board of the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families.

McGee is an audiologist, former Pocatello City Council Member and former restaurant owner.

According to a coalition news release, the non-profit works to expand student opportunities in Idaho.

McGee came to the attention of the coalition for writing an editorial in which she claimed "the Idaho charter school movement is failing." She blamed leadership, rather than the schools themselves.

McGee also complained that the Idaho Public Charter School Commission has grown into a bureaucracy that wields its power by responding to criticism with personal attacks on any school or individual who questions it.

"I believe in the important work of the parent advocates that form the Idaho Coalition of Charter School Families. I look forward to working together to restore the focus of school choice in Idaho to that of meeting students' needs and supporting parents' choices," said McGee.

Coalition President Tom LeClaire welcomed McGee. "As we continue our fight for more school choice and reforms to improve our embarrassing Public Charter School Commission, Karen's leadership will help move us toward our goals," said LeClaire.

