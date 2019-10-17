10 speakers scheduled for TEDxIdahoStateUniversity on Oct. 26

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ten speakers will present on various topics at TEDxIdahoStateUniversity on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center Black Box Theater.

The theme for TEDxISU is “2030: Where are we headed?” Selected speakers were asked to present their ideas on wide and diverse subjects.

The speakers are ISU President Kevin Satterlee, Adam Velasquez, Alex Bolinger, Cameron Staley, Evan Rodriguez, Liz Breuker, Olivia Ngadjui, Princess Young, Shannon Fox and Tori Force.

This event is by invitation only. Recorded videos will be uploaded to the official TEDx YouTube channel and to the official TEDx site. The event will also be live streamed at the Bengal Theater for free.

The biographies of each of the speakers follow:

Adam Velasquez – “Confidence comes from Failure” – Velasquez has lived in Pocatello his whole life. He graduated from Pocatello High School where he competed in wrestling, cross country and track. After completing a two-year service mission for his church in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Velasquez enrolled at ISU and was the first person in his family to earn a college degree.

Velasquez has made a career in banking and is currently the vice president for executive banking at Zions Bank. He is also preparing to enter his 18th season as a state-certified high school wrestling official.

Alex Bolinger – “‘Glue’ Roles in Organizations” – Bolinger, is an associate professor of management in the ISU College of Business. He completed his doctoral degree at the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah and, prior to joining ISU, was on the faculty at Pennsylvania State University’s Brandywine campus.

Bolinger’s research interests focus on groups and teams, negotiation, entrepreneurship and employment in service professions. His work has been published in the Harvard Business Review, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, Cornell Hospitality Quarterly, and Small Group Research among other outlets.

Cameron Staley – “Mindfulness: Pornography Addictions” – Staley is a clinical psychologist at ISU providing individual, couple and group therapy to university students. He enjoys teaching courses for the psychology department and supervising counselors and psychologists in training.

He has presented his research on pornography at the International Academy of Sex Research and the Society for the Scientific Study of Sexuality, along with peer-reviewed publications in the journals of Socioaffective Neuroscience and Psychology, Sexual Addiction & Compulsivity and Archives of Sexual Behavior.

Evan Rodriguez – "Today's Technology" – Rodriguez is an assistant professor of philosophy at ISU. He received his doctorate from Yale's Philosophy and Classics Program in 2016, after first falling in love with both subjects in the liberal arts context at Haverford College. His work uses philosophical and philological tools to help us understand ancient texts, to put them in conversation with modern problems and to put us in conversation with each other.



Kevin Satterlee – "President Satterlee's Top Leadership Tips" – Kevin D. Satterlee became Idaho State University's 13th president in June 2018. Satterlee is a native Idahoan from Priest River, Idaho. He has served Idaho's higher education system for over 20 years. In the next 10 years, Satterlee aims to lead Idaho State University to greater heights by maximizing the strengths of the institution, building strong and lasting relationships between the University and its constituents and helping to remove barriers to success. Satterlee received his bachelor's degree in political science from Boise State University (magna cum laude) and was named a Top Ten Scholar of the University. He received his law degree from the University of Idaho (magna cum laude).

Satterlee and his wife Margaret, both multi-generational Idaho natives, have three children. They enjoy jet-skiing, fishing, baking and spending as much time as possible with friends and family.

Liz Breuker – "Normalization of Violence" – Breuker is an Army veteran, McNair Scholar and student government senator for the ISU College of Education. She is majoring in outdoor education and intends to pursue a Master in Public Administration degree researching public lands policy. Currently, Breuker is researching the effects of outdoor recreation in the LGBTQ+ community. In her free time, she can be found recreating outdoors with her husband, Eric, and their three children.



Olivia Ngadjui – "Making Friends After High School" – Ngadjui is a second-year doctoral student in the ISU counselor education and counseling program. Her research interests include cultural inclusion efforts in education for K-12 and counselor education, crisis and trauma interventions, multicultural counseling and social justice. Among many roles, she highly values her role as an advocate whether in session, the classroom or in her daily life as she values being able to speak up to promote an equitable environment.

Ngadjui is an avid reader, who currently hikes in the Idaho outdoors, frequently lifts at the gym, seeks out places to have tea, cares for four indoor plants and somehow finds time to keep tabs on her five godchildren (four girls and a boy) who are on the East Coast.

Princess Young – “Cyber Security” - Young is a 2012 and 2014 ISU alumna. She received her honors bachelor degree in business management and her Master of Business Administration degree in information assurance. Young is currently a senior analyst for Southwest Airlines and leads the company's cybersecurity awareness and training program. She previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security managing national cyber awareness efforts for nearly five years.

She is passionate about education and helping others. In October, she will also become a Gallup-certified strengths coach. She loves movies, writing music, volunteering and French fries. She lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband Devin Hansen, who is also an ISU graduate.

Shannon Fox – “Adverse Childhood Experiences” – Fox is a social worker who works towards preventing child abuse and trauma. Prevention has opened up doors for Fox to do something she loves while also recovering from her own adversity.

Fox is currently the sole individual working to create the Bannock Youth Foundation (C.A.P.E) program so that child abuse/trauma prevention can continue within the 24 Idaho counties that is has been serving.

Tori Force – “Lack of Mental Health Services in Idaho” – Force is a Pocatello native who works with low income children and teens as an art therapist at a community mental health organization in Seattle. She graduated from Lesley University in Boston, Massachusetts, with a Master of Arts Degree in mental health counseling and art therapy.

She is excited to return to the Stephen's Performing Arts Center to deliver this talk as she has previously performed there, worked in the Box Office and even got married in the building’s Marshall Rotunda.

In her free time, Force likes to crochet, knit, sing, spend time with her two cats Freddie and Rosa and enjoy a tasty meal cooked by her husband, Kirk. You can also find her painting or hiking on some of the many beautiful trails of the Pacific Northwest. Force believes Pocatello is a special place and she feels honored to be able to return to give a TEDx talk in a community that has always supported her in fulfilling her aspirations.