Local 4-year-old with Spina Bifida defying the odds

4-year-old with Spina Bifida defying the odds

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month. But, it was a 2-year-old boy's viral video that brought attention to this birth defect back in late September. Roman Dinkle, walks for the first time, announcing to his dog, "I'm walking Maggie!"

Here in Pocatello, we find another girl defying the odds. Jahtessa Orozco, a 4-year-old girl, has struggled with this condition her whole life. She's had a tough journey. However, to her doctor's surprise, she is able to not only walk but run.

Jahtessa's parents, Armando and Brittany Orozco found out about this condition when she was 22 weeks of her pregnancy with Jahtessa. they were told she might never be able to walk.

"She’s proved everyone wrong. The doctors are so amazed in the progress," Armando Orozco said. "Everything she can do; she’s walking, she jumps and loves to dance. Nothing can stop her."

According to the CDC, there are 1,500 babies in the US that are born with Spina Bifida every year. This birth defect causes severe disabilities that continues into adulthood. There is a cure for this condition or surgery. However, treatment has been known to help.

For Jahtessa, this condition doesn't stop her. Rather, she's too preoccupied being a 4-year-old, looking forward to being Miney Mouse for Halloween and trick-or-treating.