POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The eighth annual “Salute to Idaho Veterans” honored local Veterans and current Armed Services personnel.

The “Salute” featured a meet and greet, flag ceremony, Posting of the Colors, a guest speaker, luncheon, slideshow, free portrait photos for the Veterans and a complimentary gift.

This year’s guest speaker was Leslie Chapman of Idaho Falls, a decorated Vietnam veteran.

Ron Tapia, Event Coordinator, and former Marine says he is appreciative of the Farm Bureau for hosting this event.

“The veterans appreciate this, as you see here, and we only get to see friends once a year. But, it’s a time to come together, enjoy and appreciate everything going on here," said Tapia. "It’s great to see a large business step up and say thank you to the veterans. They want to do something great which they’ve been doing since 2011.”