Benton Street Bridge construction impacts traffic

POCATELLLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Benton Street Bridge repairs start Wednesday, and your commute may be impacted.

The next phase of the restoration project will see vehicle traffic limited to one lane of travel in each direction across the structure. Meanwhile, pedestrian traffic will be limited to one sidewalk.

Workers are in the process of rehabilitating the substructure of the bridge by reinforcing the concrete with carbon fiber wrapping, installing a corrosion protection system, and repairing the column footings below ground.

You can view a video of workers applying the carbon fiber wrapping below.

Officials anticipate the bridge will fully reopen to traffic the beginning of October.

The project is expected to wrap in November of 2019, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work may be delayed.

The total construction contract for the project is approximately $4.2 million. The funding is primarily coming from federal sources with the City of Pocatello being responsible for a 7.34 percent match, some of which is covered through in-kind services such as surveying and engineering.

The Benton Street Bridge was built in 1965, and in 2004, the deck of the bridge was rehabilitated.