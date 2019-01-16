Different faiths symposium on stewardship of the planet

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It will be an evening of faith and stewardship of the planet at the First Congressional United Church of Christ in Pocatello. Citizens’ Climate Lobby has teamed up with the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to host a panel of speakers from different religions promoting stewardship of the planet.

The meeting is non-denominational and will include a panel representing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as a Buddhist perspective.

Jenny Peek, Minister of the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, says she’s excited to hear different faith-based perspectives on protecting the planet.

“Something like this is a chance to say ‘well I may not get there the same way you do but my faith also informs me to meet you and work together to solve the problems,'” she said.

Linda Engle, Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Pocatello, says this is a great way for different faiths to come together on a common issue.

“It’s non-partisan, non-denominational, and as I said, it’s a conversation that’s happening around the world,” she said.

The discussion is inspired by over 150 world religions committed to healing the planet for future generations. It is open to the public and will happen on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.