Free admission to Zoo Idaho on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You'll be able to meet more than 80 animals at Zoo Idaho for free on Saturday, June 1.

Admission to the zoo will be free thanks to Connections Credit Union.

"Connections Credit Union's sponsorship of a free day is a great way for the community to get to know their zoo," said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent. "Not only will you get to see some amazing Idaho critters, but you'll also get to check out some of the new projects we're working on."

Along with free admission, a day-full of activities is planned including a barbecue, bounce houses, face painting and scavenger hunt.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Zoo Idaho," said Stephanie Stoddard, Community Development Coordinator with Connections Credit Union. "It is such a wonderful day to come out with your families for a day of fun, food, and animals!"

Zoo Idaho is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.