ISU homecoming kicks off this weekend

ISU Homecoming Parade

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This is the weekend to let your Bengal Pride roar.

It's homecoming at Idaho State University, and Saturday is the big day.

Events kick off with the homecoming parade starting at 9:00 a.m.

It goes up Center Street from 1st Avenue to 15th Street and ends at the Holt Arena.

Then at 11:00 a.m., the fan tailgate party gets underway at the sports complex just south of the Holt Arena.

Game time is 1:05 p.m. with the Bengals taking on the University of North Dakota.

During halftime of the game, former ISU president Dr. Richard Bowen and his wife Connie will be recognized with the President's Medallion award for their service to the University.