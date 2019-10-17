ISU debaters win first place at tournament

Front: Jett Smith, Jazz Carranza and Rianne Quigley Middle: Ricki Misner, Maddie Merrill and Abbey Vaughn Rear: Kaden Marchetti, Jordan Reynolds, Joseph Tyler and Brayden Hernandez

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University's Rupp Debate Squad continued its season's success of capturing top honors recently at the Hunt Classic Invitational Debate Tournament in Portland.

Bengal Debaters delivered first and third place in Open British Parliamentary Debate.

Junior Kaden Marchetti, of Pocatello, and his teammate sophomore Jett Smith, also of Pocatello, delivered first place in the final round of the British Parliamentary competition. The speakers argued their way through nine rounds in two days to the top, besting over 36 teams.

Third place in the British parliamentary contest was awarded to the ISU team of Jordan Reynolds of Blackfoot and Joseph Tyler of Idaho Falls.

Novice freshman Jazzlynn Carranza, Pocatello, was noted as a top speaker despite not advancing to final rounds in junior varsity parliamentary debate.

More than 95 teams from 30 universities nationwide attended the competition.

The Bengal's next competition will be an online tournament set for Oct. 27.