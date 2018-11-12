McDonald's owner honored

Mary Johnson

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Pocatello woman has been selected as Idaho State University's 60th Idaho Business Leader of the Year.

Mary Johnson, owner of the McDonald's restaurant franchise in Pocatello and Chubbuck, was selected by the ISU Alpha Kappa Psi Delta Upsilon Chapter for demonstrating outstanding business and professional ethics, while contributing significant support to worthwhile community, civic, and education activities.

Johnson owns three McDonald's franchises and oversees approximately 250 employees. She began her career at the age of 15 as a crew person working the drive-thru of a McDonald's in Washington.

Johnson worked her way up into McDonald's Northwest Regional Office and, in 2003, she and her husband, Mike, were selected to become owner-operators.

According to ISU, Johnson has made sure her employees put school work first. She has donated more than $85,000 to McTeacher's Night in Pocatello and is a key sponsor of the District 25 CAKE Award. She provides incentives to student workers and is a major contributor to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, as well as the Pocatello Animal Shelter and Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson will be honored in a March 14 banquet. You can find tickets and more information here.