New virtual reality arcade debuts in Old Town

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new kind of business is making its debut in Pocatello. It's the first virtual reality gaming center.

GameChanger arcade is located at 1334 North Main Street in Old Town. However, they also cater to birthday parties, reunions and work events.

3D virtual reality is expensive and hard to come by, so owners of the new business want to provide a cheap way to experience the emerging technology. For $10, you can get an hour for the entire gaming experience.

"It's new and it's refreshing, it's a whole new technology. That's why we want to keep our prices so low, so people can afford it," GameChanger co-owner Caleb Kuhlman said.

They have a Halloween event on November 1 with reduced admission. You can find more information on the GameChanger website.