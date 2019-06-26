2 Pocatello residents receive gift of hearing

Nonprofit organization provides hearing aids to the underprivileged

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two Pocatello residents were given the gift of hearing Thursday thanks to a nonprofit organization.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation recently accepted the two into their program that provides hearing aids for underprivileged children and adults.

Dan Tyler of Miracle-Ear in Pocatello, fitted the hearing aids Thursday. He says seeing the patient hear after many years is the best part of his job.

"When you see someone who hasn't heard for a long time, and you put hearing aids on them and you kinda see the light in their eyes go up. It's quite enjoyable. It's the best part of doing this," said Tyler.

After she got fitted for her hearing aid, Donna Toler says the thing she looks forward to most is, "Talking with my grandkids and my children. It's going to be really nice."

