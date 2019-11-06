Pocatello and Chubbuck council races decided

Copyright 2019 CNN

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One of the hardest fought municipal elections this year focused on Pocatello. Three council seats were challenged. The winners were, for Council Seat #1, Christine Stevens, Council Seat #2, Claudia Ortega, and Council Seat #3, Roger Bray.

(You can view specific vote counts in each race under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.)

One of two Chubbuck council seats were up for election. Melanie Evans was unopposed in Zone 3.

Darrell Stewart & Dan Heiner faced off for Zone 1. The final vote was Heiner 598 to Stewart, 450.

You can find the rest of community election results under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.