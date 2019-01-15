Pocatello prepares for possible flooding

file

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Pocatello is gearing up for potential flooding.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow Wednesday followed by temperatures that could warm into the 40's. Then, there's a 90% chance of rain. City officials said that creates potential for excess stormwater in low-lying areas of the Gate City.

"Before the storm arrives, crews with the Street Operations Department are clearing storm drains of snow and ice in an effort to help keep the water flowing," said Tom Kirkman, Deputy Public Works Director. "Any time we hear about the threat of flooding, we take the forecast very seriously."

The Street Operations Shop at 1080 South 1st Avenue will make sand and sandbags available for residents who need them. They would like to limit them to no more than eight sandbags per resident. If necessary, the city said additional sand and bags will be moved to other locations in town.