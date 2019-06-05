Pocatello welcomes new building director

Richard Bigelow

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Lewiston, Idaho building official has been named the new director of the Pocatello Building Department.

Citing his experience in both private and public sectors, Mayor Brian Blad named Richard Bigelow to the post. Most recently, Bigelow worked for Nez Perce County, but previously served as building inspector for the city of Lewiston and Gooding County.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Mayor and Council on achieving their goals when it comes to building in Pocatello," said Bigelow. "I'm also excited about helping the residents of Pocatello reach their building and remodeling desires."

He will take the helm of the department on June 10.

Bigelow, who worked as a project manager for his family's construction company and for the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department in the early 2000's, will be responsible for the safety of buildings and structures through the enforcement of codes and ordinances.

He will succeed Lynn Trastrum, who retired from the position after 29 years with the city.