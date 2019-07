Pixabay

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 11:50 a.m.: Idaho Power reports power has been restored to the majority of customers.

__

ORIGINAL:

More than 1,700 Idaho Power Company customers in the Pocatello area are affected by a power outage.

The outage started around 10:30 a.m. The company said the cause of the outage was unknown but has dispatched crews to conduct repairs.

Estimated restoration time is 12:00 p.m.