Roger Schei officially takes over as Chief of Police

Roger Schei officially takes over as Pocatello Chief of Police

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This week marks the start of a new era for the Pocatello Police Department.

Former Chief Scott Marchand was sent-off Monday, and on Tuesday Roger Schei officially took over as Chief of Police.

Schei was nominated to succeed Marchand in May by Mayor Brian Blad after a nationwide search.

Schei, who's spent more than 20 years with the department, said he's excited for the opportunity to serve on "a larger platform."

"So a different ability to serve the members of the community and the members of the department on a different level," he said.

Schei worked alongside and under former Chief Marchand for most of his career and said he's learned a lot from him, such as how to take care of those in the department and the community.

"Those are some things that will really stick with me about making sure that you think of others before you do yourself," Schei explained.

Schei said he'll miss Marchand and their day to day interactions, while Marchand is ready to go.

"This is what you work for, right? This is the end result of all of that, so I'm pretty excited," Marchand said.

After nearly four decades of work in law enforcement, Marchand is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.

While he doesn't currently have any major retirement plans, he is looking forward to spending time with his family.

But as he steps out of his office, he feels confident in Roger and where he'll take the department.

"It's nice to see the torch get passed," Marchand said. "Roger is a hard charger and he's got great ideas and it's time for some of that. It's time for some change."

Schei said that those changes will come through "evaluating everything" they do.

"We're gonna look at how we do business and then we are going to make those course corrections as they come."

While not likely drastic, they're things Schei said that the entire department will have a say in.

But one thing that is certain to change is the department itself. With Schei taking over as Chief, the Deputy Chief position will once again be vacant.

"That will create a captains' opening, a lieutenants' opening, a sergeants' opening, a corporal opening, so there will be some more opportunities for other people within the department," Schei said.