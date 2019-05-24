Ross Park opens May 25

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello's Ross Park Aquatic Complex kicks off its 2019 season at noon on May 25.

The Ross Park Drive Inn cooking is in the newly constructed concession stand, and officials anticipate they will be firing up the grills in June.

"We're excited for the Ross Park Aquatic Complex to be your all-in-one summer destination," said Stacie VanKirk, Ross Park Aquatic Complex Manager. "With these additions from the Ross Park Drive Inn menu, you can easily spend an entire day poolside."

The old concession spot has been converted to a private rental area for birthday parties, family reunions, or other types of small gatherings. It features a private picnic area with seating for 40 people and access to a kitchen area and counter space.

"This new rental area is located away from the normal hustle and bustle at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex so it is perfect for groups to gather," VanKirk said.

Pricing for the rental area can be found HERE.

The summer destination features a 25-yard by 25-meter main pool, waterslide, activity pool, and a zero-depth pool with playground. For those wanting to stay out of the water, there is an open deck and grassy areas to sit and relax.

You can find more information on the events and activities at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex HERE.

Ross Park is located at 2901 S 2nd Avenue Pocatello, ID 83204.