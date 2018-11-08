Pocatello

Salvation Army accepting applications for holiday assistance program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program is underway. 

The campaign aims to help local families in need by providing them with holiday meals and Christmas gifts. 

If you or anyone are in need of assistance around Christmastime, applications are available at the Salvation Army Pocatello office located at 400 N. 4th Avenue between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, until November 20.

Applications are also being accepted at the Idaho Falls location until Saturday, November 8 until 4 p.m.

You must also bring:

  • A Photo ID and Social Security Card for each adult in your household,
  • A Social Security Card and birth certificate for each child
  • Proof of income
  • Proof of current address by lease or landlord statement, or a current utility bill

More information can be found on the Salvation Army's website

