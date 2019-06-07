Schei confirmed Pocatello Police Chief

Roger Schei

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello City Council has unanimously confirmed Mayor Brian Blad's appointment of Roger Schei as Chief of Police.

Schei currently serves as Major and Deputy Chief. He will succeed Chief Scott Marchand when he retires June 17.

"I am proud to be able to serve our community and lead the best men and women that law enforcement has to offer," said Chief Schei. "The mission of the Pocatello Police Department is 'community commitment' and we'll accomplish that mission by being approachable, by having a strong presence in the community, and maintaining a stance that crimes committed in our community are not acceptable."

According to the city, "Schei started his law enforcement career with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department in 1990 as a Deputy Explorer. In 1993, he made the move to the Gem State, and in 1994 he became a Reserve Deputy for the Bannock County Sheriff's Office. 1995 saw him join the Pocatello Police Department, where he's stayed ever since.

"In his time with PPD, he rose to the rank of Deputy Chief having previously served as a Captain for the Investigations Division and the Patrol Division. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy and Command College. Schei has been an instructor for Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) as well as Utah POST.

"He is also the current Board President for the 6th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocate Program. In 2016, he was honored by the Pocatello Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People with the Ron Timpson Award for human rights advocacy, volunteerism, and commitment to the improvement of the Pocatello community."