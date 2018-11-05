Sears Hometown stores not part of Sears bankruptcy filling

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sears Hometown, which has locations in Pocatello, Burley and Rexburg, recently issued a statement clarifying that, while the company shares the Sears name and does have a business relationship with the holding corporation, it is a publicly owned company, separate from Sears itself.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October and almost immediately, Hometown stores saw a drop in business.

Doug England, co-owner of the Pocatello location, explained that Sears Hometown is locally owned and operated, though the company was originally started by Sears.

According to England, "the business has really slowed down. So there are a lot of people who think we're leaving. And we're set up. We're not leaving."

Since the companies are separate, they split in 2012, Sears Hometown would not be impacted if Sears Holdings were to dissolve, England said.

"Sears Hometown is actually set up to take over if something happens to Sears Holdings," England explained.