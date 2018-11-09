Sporting dog pond re-opens in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Edson Fichter Nature Area is known for its community fishing pond filled with rainbow trout, trails for walking and biking and plenty of open space for wildlife watching.

Now, it’s also a great place to train your waterfowl dog or to let your playful pup take a dip in the newly restored dog pond.

It is located immediately to the south of the community fishing pond and is less than half an acre in size and reaches a depth of 12 feet on the northern end.

The dog pond was one of the first amenities offered at Edson Fichter Nature Area and was created for the purpose of providing hunters a place to train their retrievers, but issues with the pond’s liner prevented the pond from holding water. Now, that is a thing of the past.

Thanks to the efforts of Fish and Game staff and volunteers, the newly-lined dog pond is ready for your tail-wagging companions to get out for some swimming and retrieving practice.

Here are some basic ground rules for use of the dog pond so that all visitors, including those on four paws, can have a fun and safe experience.

The dog pond is for dogs only. People cannot swim in the dog pond. Swimming by dogs and people is also prohibited in the fishing pond.

Dogs using the dog pond under the supervision of their owners do not have to be on a leash. The dog pond is part of a smaller recreation area that is a “no-leash zone” set-aside for people who are training or otherwise recreating with their dogs. However, dogs must be leashed in other areas of Edson Fichter Nature Area, including at the fishing pond. Visitors can refer to the signs and maps posted at the nature area for clarification.

No boats or float tubes are allowed on the dog pond. Same is true for the fishing pond.

There is no fishing at the dog pond. That’s what the fishing pond is for!

Know your dog’s limits with its physical activity and swimming abilities.

Please pick up after your dog.

Idaho Fish and Game says there are a few more finishing touches to be applied to the dog pond and its immediate surroundings next spring, but otherwise, it’s ready now for you and your “best friend” to enjoy some last minute fall fun.