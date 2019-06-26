Schwab held without bond

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 6-25 1:40 p.m.

Phillip Schwab is being held without bond in the Bonneville County Jail after his first court appearance on charges of first degree murder in Idaho Falls Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was set for July 9.



In court Tuesday, Schwab blurted out that he intended to plead "no contest". But, a court advisor reminded the court that Schwab did not have a lawyer and hadn't applied for a court-appointed attorney.

Schwab was ordered held until such time as he could go through that legal procedure.

Police have released a probable cause statement today detailing their initial investigation of the home where Schwab was arrested. Some parts are very graphic.

UPDATE 6/24/19 10:08 P.M.: An Idaho Falls man has been arrested in the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

On Monday afternoon, Idaho Falls police say they found the body of 33-year-old Kaylynn Blue, buried in her backyard flower bed at her Idaho Falls townhouse.

Police have arrested her boyfriend, 33-year-old Philip Schwab. He was arrested for first degree murder and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Police were called Monday to the home on Thayer Bridge Circle, just off of Rollandet Ave., around 9 a.m. Police received a call to check the welfare of a person who hadn't been into work.

When officers went to check, they noticed some suspicious things in the house. Phillip Schwab was present at the residence when officers arrived and was taken into custody at that time. Officers secured the scene and requested a search warrant for the residence and the backyard.

Police say, After receiving the search warrant, officers performed a thorough search of the residence and were able to recover the victim’s body. She appeared to have been stabbed multiple times and was buried in a shallow grave in the backyard. At this time, investigators believe she was killed late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

IFPD Chief Bryce Johnson says, "She didn't show up to work, co-workers got worried, They called one of the family members. They called in for a check of the welfare. The officers checked the welfare and got in the house, noticed blood in the house, started talking to him. They knew pretty quickly it was more than just your standard check of welfare."

Johnson says, "Tragic, incredibly violent crime. We do have him in custody. He will be in jail and we have everyone accounted for and very sadly we did recover the remains of our victim in the backyard"

Police say they also found two dogs stabbed to death in the garage.

UPDATE 6:19 P.M. 6/24/19: The Idaho Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim found dead at their home and the suspect in the case.

Kaylynn Blue was found dead in her backyard, buried in a flowerbed.

Two dogs were also found dead in trash cans in the garage.

Philip Schwab is in custody at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho Falls Police have launched an investigation at a home near Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls.

The investigation began when a woman was reported missing Saturday after she did not show up for work.

Police have cordoned off an area as they wait for search warrants.



Police got a call at around 9 a.m. Monday to check the welfare of a person who hadn't been into work.

A co-worker called a family member, and they called the police.

When officers went to check they noticed some suspicious things in the house.

They are currently investigating. One person is in custody. Police said there was no danger to community.

Police are now waiting for search warrants to go into house and yard. They believe they may find the woman's body in the yard.

She is described as a woman in her 20's. She worked at Walgreens, but hadn't shown up to work for a couple of days.

People who live in the Thayer Bridge area are being escorted in and out by police as investigation continues.