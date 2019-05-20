Man runs from police, dies of self inflicted gun shot wound

Pocatello man dead after running from police

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Idaho State Police have identified the man as 34-year-old Michael Leigh of Pocatello. He died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Idaho State Police says a Pocatello police officer was patrolling the South Johnson Street area when he saw Leigh. Leigh had a outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. When the officer approached Leigh, Leigh fled into a nearby shed. The police officer heard what he believed was a gunshot from inside the shed. When the officer entered the shed, he found Leigh deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Next of kin has been notified.

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.

Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand said that the individual who died Sunday ran from an officer before his body was found.

According to Marchand, the officer recognized the person as someone they had an outstanding warrant against and when the officer stepped out of his vehicle the subject ran into the home at 328 South Johnson Street sometime between 2 and 3 p.m.

"We did not make contact with that person," Marchand said. "We don't know exactly what has happened, we know there's been a death, not involving the police," he added.

Idaho State Police was called in to do an "independent investigation" due to the fact that the Pocatello Police Department had officers on the scene at the time of the incident.

The name and age of the subject, as well as what caused his death, are all currently unknown.

Marchand said more information will be released Monday.

---

ORIGINAL:

One person was found dead Sunday afternoon in Pocatello.

Pocatello police officers spotted a person who had a warrant out for their arrest. They did not say what the warrant was for. That person went into their home on the 300 block of South Johnson Street. Officers were outside the suspect's house to serve the warrant but never made contact with them. Because Pocatello police officers were at the scene at the time of death, Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.