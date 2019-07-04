News

Police plan on-site presence Thursday

Posted: Jul 04, 2019 09:04 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One thing you can almost count on during high-traffic events, like parades and firework displays, are misplaced children.

In Idaho Falls, fire and police personnel will be on bikes throughout the parade route Thursday morning and ready to help.  They will also be on hand during the Riverfest 2019 and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration at Snake River Landing.

During the parade, officers will also be located at the Common Cents Store at the intersection of Boulevard and Elm Street.

During Riverfest, officers will be stationed at the corner of Snake River Parkway and Event Center Drive.  

Emergency personnel will be stationed at South Tourist Park on the east side of the river during the evening fireworks display.
 

