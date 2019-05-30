Police search for fugitive

Michael Anthony Krayenvenger

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County law enforcement is searching for a man they describe as a violent fugitive.

Idaho State University has alerted faculty, staff and students 47-year-old Michael Anthony Krayenvenger may be in the area of the Holt Arena.

Krayenvenger is described as bald, with sores on his face. He is 5 foot 5 inches wearing a white tee-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who may have seen the man should contact the Bannock County Sheriff at 208-236-7111.

Officials say Franklin Street is on restricted access.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District says due to a police matter in the area and as an extra safety precaution, Edahow Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, Greenacres Elementary School, Tendoy Elementary School and Washington Elementary School have been placed in a reverse-evacuation.

Officials said in a Facebook post, "All learners are safe and will remain inside the schools until further notice."

No additional information is available at this time.

Officials ask you do not call the schools.