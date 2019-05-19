UPDATE: Missing woman found

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Eljo Veldman has been found.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing adult woman.

48-year-old Eljo Veldman is from Holland and was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night in the area of South Tourist Park at 2800 S Yellowstone Highway.

She was last seen in wearing a white top and grey pants.

If you have seen or know where Ms. Veldman is, you are asked to call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.