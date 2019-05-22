Police seek help identifying suspect

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Police are looking for a suspect possibly involved in a theft from Albertson's at 330 E. Benton on April 9. Police said the man entered the store at around 9:20 a.m.

The suspect is a heavy set man in his mid 30's, with a dark beard. He was wearing khaki colored pants and hat, dark shoes with white soles, and a black, Under Armour hoodie.

The man was seen getting into an early 2000's model Chevrolet extended cab pickup. There is a logo on the truck and light bar on top. It may have had tree limbs in the back at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100.

