News

Police seek hit and run driver

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 03:01 PM MST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 04:14 PM MST

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police are looking for the driver of a car who knocked down a street light, then ran away from the crash.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the 1400 block of South Holmes at around 3:39 p.m. Saturday. 

Police talked to a man who said he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his uncle, identified as Jose Cervantes of Washington State. Police were unavailable to find Cervantes after the crash. 

The vehicle described as a  2006 red Dodge Ram knocked over a street light, blocking traffic Idaho Falls Citizen's Watch helped with traffic control until Idaho Falls Power moved the street light out of the street.

Anyone with information about the crash or Cervantes' whereabouts should contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983. Callers should reference case number 2018-41562.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Stories