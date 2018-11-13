Police seek hit and run driver

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police are looking for the driver of a car who knocked down a street light, then ran away from the crash.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the 1400 block of South Holmes at around 3:39 p.m. Saturday.

Police talked to a man who said he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his uncle, identified as Jose Cervantes of Washington State. Police were unavailable to find Cervantes after the crash.

The vehicle described as a 2006 red Dodge Ram knocked over a street light, blocking traffic Idaho Falls Citizen's Watch helped with traffic control until Idaho Falls Power moved the street light out of the street.

Anyone with information about the crash or Cervantes' whereabouts should contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983. Callers should reference case number 2018-41562.