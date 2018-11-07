Custer County jail bond failing

Google Maps

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As outlying votes were being counted, Custer County voters appear to have killed a $4.5 million general obligation bond issue. With five of ten precincts recorded, the issue was losing Tuesday night by a vote of 508 against to 387 in favor. It required a two-thirds majority for approval.

The bond would help bring the county courthouse into compliance with minimum ADA standards and replace the existing county jail.

The bond was a scaled-down, third try at gaining voter approval for the project. A $5.5 million dollar bond was defeated at the polls last year. It's estimated the bond would cost taxpayers about $48 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

The county has faced the threat of legal action for failing to meet standards. Commissioners have, so far, kept the county out of court by showing a good-faith effort to address the problem.