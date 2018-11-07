East Idaho lawmaker's write-in campaign fails

Tom Loertscher

Tom Loertscher

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A write-in campaign by a longtime Republican Idaho lawmaker who lost to a political newcomer in May's primary has failed.



Rep. Tom Loertscher's bid to hold onto his House seat fell far short Tuesday against Chad Christensen, a first-time candidate from Ammon who won with more than 80 percent of the vote on Tuesday.



Loertscher of Iona in October received an endorsement from Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in his run as an independent in eastern Idaho's District 32.



Loertscher served nearly 30 years in the Legislature and rose to chairman of the House State Affairs Committee. Otter cited Loertscher's familiarity with Medicaid as one of the reasons for his endorsement.



Christensen says he ran against Loertscher after growing tired of the incumbent's tendency to deny hearings for certain bills over the years.