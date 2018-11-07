Fort Hall precinct surprised by heavy turnout

Idaho Education News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A large voter turnout slowed things down a bit at Fort Hall Tuesday.

Bingham County Elections Director Danette Miller said the precinct completely ran out of paper ballots while registering 120 to 150 new voters.

When the ballots ran out, the county pressed a stand-by express-vote machine into service, then sent two more to the precinct to help. The Secretary of State's office ultimately gave the county authority to copy precinct ballots and send those to the polling place.

About 50 people were in line when the polls closed at 8 p.m. Those voters were allowed to finish voting. She said their voter registration paperwork would be processed later, but their votes were counted with the rest of the county electorate.